$0.40 EPS Expected for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $28.31. 4,489,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,415,911 shares of company stock worth $286,069,415 over the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,173,000 after buying an additional 604,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.