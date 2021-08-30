$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

NYSE:COG opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

