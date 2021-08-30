-$0.47 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.52). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at $24,470,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 267,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,231. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

