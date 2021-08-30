$0.52 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.46. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.82 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $503.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

