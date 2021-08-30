-$0.63 EPS Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.14). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.