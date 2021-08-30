$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

LAWS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

