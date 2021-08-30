$0.83 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $61.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

