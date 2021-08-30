$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $427,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

