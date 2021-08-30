$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,869. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 89,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

