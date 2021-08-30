$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 50.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,987. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $333.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.