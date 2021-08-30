$1.16 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $1.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TRVN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 717,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 840,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 274,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

