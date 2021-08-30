$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,291. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

