$1.42 EPS Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.67. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after buying an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.