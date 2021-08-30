$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.63. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

