$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

TROW stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.11. 465,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,380. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

