1,004,319 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,004,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 120,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

