112,600 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 112,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

ABC stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

