$141.73 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $141.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DLTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,272. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. Duluth has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $476.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 62.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

