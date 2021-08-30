1,580 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,559,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,325 shares of company stock worth $7,422,293. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.