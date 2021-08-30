17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $793,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.13.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.67. 91,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

