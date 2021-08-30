17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 88.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 217,816 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUFG traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.38. 61,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.99. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

