17 Capital Partners LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after purchasing an additional 424,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

VEEV traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.47. 12,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $322.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.