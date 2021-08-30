17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $636.18. 2,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,778. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.67 and a 1 year high of $642.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $562.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

