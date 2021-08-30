$197.11 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $197.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.82 million and the lowest is $189.00 million. Kadant reported sales of $154.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $793.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,917 shares of company stock worth $730,125. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.84. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,043. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

