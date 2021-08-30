199,980 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Principal Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $68.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

