1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,174. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

