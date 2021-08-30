22,791 Shares in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 44,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 181,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.