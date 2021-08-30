$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $24.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.08 million and the highest is $26.10 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quanterix.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 187,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

