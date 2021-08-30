26,714 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

