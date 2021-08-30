28,118 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Acquired by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. 88,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,185,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

