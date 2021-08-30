$3.19 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings per share of $3.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $2.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

