$3.36 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $3.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.33 billion. IQVIA posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $13.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.61 billion to $13.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $263.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.75.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

