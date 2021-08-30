$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.73 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $13.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,533 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $95.69. 1,314,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $102.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

