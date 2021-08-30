3,000 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 384,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

NYSE RDY opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.