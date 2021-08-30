31,436 Shares in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 0.46% of Affinity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $3,433,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $140,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,584,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $343,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 675,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,046.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $67,372.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,955,912.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $432,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

