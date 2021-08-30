32,759 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 102,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 150,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.59. 2,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.68 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

