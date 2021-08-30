$340.80 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will report sales of $340.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.00 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

