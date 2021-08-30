3,613 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,906 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $111.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

