$405.19 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $405.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $398.20 million to $417.88 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 21,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

