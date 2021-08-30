$405.29 Million in Sales Expected for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $405.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.90 million and the highest is $413.30 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $343.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $185.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,058,000 after purchasing an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,856,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,505,000 after purchasing an additional 531,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,463,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,139 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

