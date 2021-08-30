$423.31 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post $423.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.09 million and the highest is $434.53 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after buying an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after buying an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after buying an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after buying an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after buying an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.61. 179,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.