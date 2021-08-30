$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post $5.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.02 billion and the lowest is $5.81 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $22.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.57 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.28. 6,879,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,726,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after buying an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,840 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

