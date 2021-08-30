550 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWGS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWGS stock opened at $85.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.42.

