5,882 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $58.00 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

