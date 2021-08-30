5,882 Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,280 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 779,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 760,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,538 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $58.00 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

