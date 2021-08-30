$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,710,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,176. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

