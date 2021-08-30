$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report $6.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $23.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.24 billion to $24.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,710,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,176. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.