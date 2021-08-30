64,529 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of OGN opened at $34.25 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

