6,697 Shares in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 68.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 51.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALXO opened at $75.07 on Monday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of -46.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

