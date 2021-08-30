$71.12 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $71.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $281.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $298.77 million, with estimates ranging from $292.90 million to $304.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPSI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Computer Programs and Systems stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.48. 1,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,025. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $519.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $34,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $391,802 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

