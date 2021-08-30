$71.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report sales of $71.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.91 billion to $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $270.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,040,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,605,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

